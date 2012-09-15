DAMASCUS, Sept 15 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday, state
television said, to discuss efforts to end the country's
18-month-old conflict which activists say has killed more than
27,000 people.
It was Brahimi's first meeting with Assad since he replaced
Kofi Annan as peace envoy two weeks ago. Assad's forces and
rebels seeking his overthrow have ignored appeals to end the
fighting. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring
group said 160 people were killed in Syria on Friday.