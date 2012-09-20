* Assad warns armed groups, says welcomes national
opposition
* "Neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about UN envoy
* Criticises Turkey, Gulf states for opposing him
By Marwa Awad and Omar Fahmy
CAIRO, Sept 20 President Bashar al-Assad said
Syrian rebels would not be victorious in their fight against his
government although the "door to dialogue remains open".
In comments to the Egyptian weekly magazine Al-Ahram
Al-Araby, to be published on Friday, Assad said "the armed
groups exercise terrorism against the state. They are not
popular within society ... they will not be victorious in the
end".
At least 54 people were killed when an air strike hit a fuel
station in Syria's northern province of al-Raqqa on Thursday.
Activists say more than 27,000 people have been killed in the
18-month-old conflict.
Speaking from his office in the heart of Damascus, Assad
said "change cannot be achieved through foreign intervention".
"Both sides of the equation are equal and political dialogue
is the only solution. Violence, however, is not allowed ... and
the state will not stand with its hands tied in the face of
those who bear arms against it," Assad was quoted as saying.
International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi met Assad on Saturday
in his first visit to Damascus as peace envoy. Brahimi said his
visit confirmed that the situation was "extremely dangerous and
escalating".
Assad said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about
Brahimi's mission.
"I welcome dialogue with the national opposition but those
who choose arms have put themselves in confrontation with the
Syrian Arab army," said Assad, who admitted there was corruption
and mistakes had been made.
Assad's rule structure draws mainly on his Alawite minority
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, while the opposition is
largely from the Sunni Muslim majority, enjoying the support of
Sunni leaders who rule nearly all Arab states.
That has raised fears that the 18-month-old conflict could
spread across the wider Middle East, where a sectarian divide
between Sunnis and Shi'ites has been at the root of violence in
Iraq, Lebanon, Bahrain and elsewhere.
CHAOS NOT DEMOCRACY
Criticising Qatar and Saudi Arabia for siding against him,
Assad accused the Gulf states of trying to create a regional
role for themselves by fuelling chaos in Syria and other Arab
countries.
"Those have suddenly become wealthy after very long period
of poverty," Assad said of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. "They imagine
they can use their wealth to buy the geography, history and a
regional role.
"Bringing down the governments of the Arab world has not
worked in the interest of freedom, democracy or ending social
injustice as much as it helped create chaos."
Assad also criticised Turkey, regarded as a key player in
supporting Syria's opposition, for calling for the demise of
Assad's government. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have also demanded
that Assad step down.
Russia and China, staunch supporters of Assad, have vetoed
proposed U.N. Security Council resolutions meant to put pressure
on the Syrian leader and China has repeatedly said it opposes
forceful foreign intervention.
Iran has also backed Assad, providing his forces with
weapons.