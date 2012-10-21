DAMASCUS Oct 21 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi, who is pressing for a temporary ceasefire in Syria's
civil war, met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday,
state television said.
It gave no details of the talks. Brahimi has called for a
ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday at the end of
this week to stem the bloodshed in a 19-month-old conflict which
activists say has killed at least 30,000 people.
Brahimi, the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy for the
Syria crisis, has been criss-crossing the region with the aim of
convincing Assad's main backers and his foes to support the idea
of a truce during the holiday, which starts at dusk on Thursday.
He held talks on Saturday with Syria's Foreign Minister
Walid al-Moualem, which the ministry described as "constructive
and serious".
Syria has so far given a guarded response to Brahimi's
ceasefire proposal, suggesting it wants guarantees that rebels
would reciprocate any move by Assad's forces.