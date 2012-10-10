* Assad convinced he can prevail militarily
* Russia and Iran will not give up on Assad for now
By Samia Nakhoul
BEIRUT, Oct 10 The picture is deceptively
normal. Posted on the Facebook page of President Bashar al-Assad
of Syria, it shows the first lady Asma, dressed in jeans and a
t-shirt, accompanying her daughter and three sons on their first
day back at school.
Two of the boys wear camouflage shorts with khaki t-shirts
and caps, in keeping with the spirit of a ruler under siege. Yet
when she dropped off Hafez, the eldest, named after his
strongman grandfather, only one other child had arrived in class
because of rebel attacks in Damascus that morning.
More than 18 months into the battle for Syria, an estimated
30,000 people are dead and the country is disintegrating.
The rebels are outgunned by the government but can still
strike at will, and Assad has assumed personal command of his
forces, still convinced he can prevail militarily.
U.N. mediation efforts headed by Algerian diplomat Lakhdar
Brahimi are adrift and there is no indication Western pressure
on Assad will translate into real military support for Syria's
rebel forces. Russia and Iran continue to back Damascus.
Supporters of Assad say the government has steadied its
nerve after a wave of defections and rebel attacks on strategic
government targets since the summer.
A Facebook picture of Assad dressed in military uniform sums
up his transformation since a bomb attack in July killed his
inner circle security leadership, including his brother-in-law
and defence minister.
Recent visitors say the 47-year-old president has taken over
day-to-day leadership. They speak of a self-confident, combative
president convinced he will ultimately win the conflict through
military means.
"He is no longer a president who depends on his team and
directs through his aides. This is a fundamental change in
Assad's thinking," said a pro-Syrian Lebanese politician with
close ties to Assad. "Now he is involved in directing the
battle."
The endgame may have changed too. "Nobody is now talking
about the control of the regime over all of Syria, they talk
about the ability of the regime to continue."
Until recently, the Lebanese politician said, people asked
daily who would defect next. But for some time now there had
been no significant military defections.
"The fighting nerve is steady. The Iranians and the Russians
may have helped them. Their ability to manage daily and control
the situation has improved."
The government has decided to focus its effort on essential
areas - the capital Damascus, the second largest city of Aleppo,
and the main highways and roads.
Other close observers of the conflict say Assad is deluded
if he believes he can prevail.
"The problem is the regime lives in its own world. It is
clear the people are rejecting this idea - the regime's
narrative - that it is a secular regime set upon by extremists,
a battle between good and evil and Bashar will one day be
vindicated. Bashar is not the victim. He is the cause of the
violence," said a Western diplomat.
DAILY KILLINGS
The conflict has spiralled into a civil war with almost
daily massacres and sectarian killings which some observers say
make Assad's fate almost irrelevant.
"Everybody is kind of hypnotised by the issue of whether
Bashar is president or not, whether he is leaving or not," said
one Arab official. "I fear the problem is much bigger than that.
The problem is to see how Syria is going to survive, how the new
Syria is going to be born."
The feuding among the opposition and its failure to unite
under one command is one factor that has helped Assad to hold
on. There is still no serious effort to unify the opposition.
Some rebel groups, made up of moderate liberals and Islamist
zealots, have clashed with each other militarily, activists say.
Their religious and ideological disagreement is displayed in
the open on Islamist web sites with individuals trading insults.
"The opposition has got to grow up and get its act together
and stop just reciting this mantra, Bashar must go, Bashar must
go," the Arab official said. "There are other things they can do
starting with some unity among them."
"One has got to gather all sorts of building blocks that are
lying around and make of them a viable construction. It is
terribly important to see how violence can be stopped. It is
creating walls of hatred between neighbours. It is becoming more
and more sectarian," he said.
The rebels have so far failed to sustain gains in the face
of superior government firepower. They have lost many bases that
they had won in the suburbs of Damascus and elsewhere.
Frustrated, they seem to have switched tactics to suicide
bombings and hit-and-run attacks.
"Militarily the regime is more relaxed but from a security
position the country is falling apart," said the pro-Syrian
politician."An explosion might happen anywhere, an assassination
might happen, the situation is chaotic and out of control."
Having seen the country of 23 million become an arena in
which foreign players are fighting proxy wars, mediators have
come to the same conclusion - that the longer the conflict lasts
the more Syria will become beyond rescue.
Talk of political reform - as demanded originally by
peaceful protesters wanting greater freedom, democracy and an
end to vested interests by an Alawite minority ruling a Sunni
Muslim majority - have long ceased to be realistic.
Only an orderly transition can save Syria, they say.
"The solution will have to involve regime change not only
the change of one man. The problem is how to engineer this
momentous change in a country that is complicated and where
fighting has further complicated things. This certainly cannot
all happen overnight," the Arab official said.
A Western envoy familiar with Syria said U.N. envoy Brahimi
was trying to find a formula.
"By virtue of what has happened, the destruction and the
fighting - if you don't have a transitional government with a
strong army, Syria will be lost for a long time," he said
Hopes for the Brahimi mission are dim given that arms and
funds are still flowing to rebel groups, while Assad's forces
are still getting Russian and Iranian support.
"The Russians and the Iranians are even more robust. They
support them with funds and political support and technical
expertise," said the Lebanese politician.
Despite a collapse in revenues, a halt in oil sales and
tourism income, and a fall in the value of the national
currency, the economy has so far avoided meltdown. But this may
only be a temporary respite for a government spending heavily on
its military campaign. Support from Iran, its own currency
collapsing, cannot be relied on indefinitely and the Syrian
government's capacity to withstand economic headwinds is
diminishing.
"The following five or six months will be essential in the
battle and not like the past four or five months that have
passed. The Americans would have completed their election, the
Russians will have evolved their position and the situation in
Iran will have crystallised," the Lebanese politician said.
"Until now, the Arabs have not changed their position, the
Americans don't want to be decisive and the Russians haven't
seen one factor that makes them back track one iota from their
position. For the Russians, the matter is bigger than a naval
base in Tartous, they can secure it through negotiations, it is
about their role in the region."
VIOLENCE AND CHAOS
For the average Syrian citizen, the primary preoccupation
remains violence, insecurity and chaos.
In Damascus, shops open during the day but life grinds to a
halt by late afternoon, residents say. The government and army
have set up roadblocks. They carry out searches of
neighbourhoods, they storm houses and arrest activists.
There is a sense of despair among residents. Kidnapping on
sectarian grounds and also for ransom is rife. In
rebel-controlled areas devastated by government firepower,
resentment simmers among people who believe the rebels have
brought havoc.
Most analysts predict a long battle. The stakes are high for
Assad and his two million Alawite community - an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam linked religiously and politically to Iran and
Lebanon's Hezbollah. Bashar cannot leave easily.
There are people tied to him, there are people who fought a
battle with him, he cannot abandon them and wash his hands of
them," the pro-Syrian politician said.
Observers say, Russia is unlikely to give up its ties to
Syria and get out of the Mediterranean.
And Iran looks unlikely to abandon its strategic ally.
"It is not easy for the nerve centre, the leadership in Iran
to abandon or leave Syria because when we say Iran is giving up
Syria it means it is getting out of the regional power play
which means it will lose a lot of its external influence," said
the Lebanese politician.
Yet officials from countries aligned against Assad remain
hopeful that there will be a trigger to bring him down.
Until then, regional and Western powers are working on
measures that need to be in place for a time when Assad is gone
to avoid a post-Saddam-style, anarchic power vacuum.
"There will be some event which causes the regime to fall.
The fall of Damascus, a regime coup, or something else. I can't
predict what the trigger will be but the regime will fall," said
the Western diplomat.