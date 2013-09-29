ROME, Sept 29 Syria will respect United Nations
accords on chemical weapons, President Bashar al-Assad told
Italian television station RaiNews24 on Sunday.
"We joined the international agreement against the
acquisition and use of chemical weapons even before this
resolution was passed," he said when asked if Syria would comply
with Friday's U.N. resolution.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday
that demands the eradication of Syria's chemical weapons but
does not threaten automatic punitive action against Assad's
government if it does not comply.
"The central part of it is based on what we ourselves
wanted. So it is not about a resolution, in reality it is our
own intention," he said, according to the Italian translation of
his remarks.
"In 2003, the U.N. Security Council proposed liberating this
entire region from these arms and declaring the Middle East a
region free of chemical weapons. So it is obvious, we have to
respect these conditions, it is part of our history," he said.
"We have to respect all treaties we sign."
The U.S.-Russia deal averted punitive U.S. military action
against Assad's government, which Washington blamed for the Aug.
21 sarin nerve gas attack on a Damascus suburb that killed
hundreds. The Syrian government and its ally Russia blamed
anti-government rebels for the attack.