* Quiet and secretive but prone to angry outbursts
* Says quitting business but buys bank shares
By Oliver Holmes and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
July 18 When protesters took to the streets
against the Assad family 16 months ago to launch what has become
a nationwide uprising, one of their first chants was "Makhlouf
is a thief."
They were referring to Rami Makhlouf, Bashar al-Assad's
maternal cousin, who has run a vast business empire - from
telecoms to banks, to real estate, to taxis - since Assad took
the reins of power from his father in 2000.
With the death of Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat in a
bomb attack on Wednesday, international attention has focused on
the inner circle of Assad clan, where few men are more
influential - or hated - than the billionaire cousin Makhlouf.
Makhlouf, who could not be contacted to comment, says he is
legitimate businessman whose dealings are all above board.
The extensive reach of his business network into nearly all
sectors of the economy has alienated much of the merchant
community in the country and become one of the main sources of
anger fuelling the revolt.
During the first protests in the town of Deraa, enraged
residents set the police station on fire and burned the Deraa
branch of Syriatel, Makhlouf's mobile phone provider.
In an apparent concession to public anger at his high
profile, the 43-year-old said last June that he was quitting the
Syrian business scene and becoming a philanthropist. He has
since shunned the spotlight.
Nevertheless, emails released by WikiLeaks between
high-level employees of Cham Capital, Syria's largest holding
company and part of the Makhlouf empire, appear to show that he
was still buying shares in two private Syrian banks after his
announcement. The e-mails cannot be independently verified.
The tycoon has been under U.S. sanctions since 2008 for what
Washington calls public corruption. European Union foreign
ministers slapped further sanctions on him in May 2011, accusing
him of bankrolling Assad.
Assad's father Hafez raised the Makhlouf family to the upper
crust when he married Anisa Makhlouf, Rami's aunt. The late
president made Rami's father his financial advisor, establishing
an empire in telecoms, banking, retail and oil and gas.
For all Rami's power, big oil deals are still said to go
through his father. But Rami and Bashar have largely taken on
the roles of their fathers.
"Rami is the caretaker of the family's investments and is
widely considered to be the poster boy of corruption in Syria,"
said a classified 2006 cable to Washington from the U.S. Embassy
in Damascus, released by WikiLeaks.
"Many business contacts have relayed to (the Embassy) how
Makhlouf has used the Syrian security services and his personal
relationship to President Assad to intimidate and steal
promising business ventures from them," it added.
RESENTMENT
Enemies call him "Mr 10 percent" for making sure he gets his
cut of deals, and complain that rules are written to favour him.
"Makhlouf writes the laws," said one Damascus trader.
"Whether it is tax or trade law. The regulatory climate is
tailored to his preference," he said, without elaborating.
David Lesch, a professor of Middle East History at Trinity
University in Texas who met Makhlouf at Syriatel headquarters
and joined him for lunch in May 2010, said Makhlouf often
repeated that he was a businessman and not a political actor.
"He said he had no political clout and every time he talked
about politics he would say: 'These are my own private
thoughts,'" Lesch said.
Lesch, who also knows Assad personally, says Makhlouf runs a
tighter ship when it comes to business and is less generous than
his father, which has "bred a great deal of resentment."
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Writing by Oliver
Holmes; Editing by Peter Graff)