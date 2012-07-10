GENEVA, July 10 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has suggested ending Syria's conflict on a step-by-step basis,
starting with districts that have seen the worst violence,
international mediator Kofi Annan told a press conference in
Tehran on Tuesday.
"He made a suggestion of building an approach from the
ground up in some of the districts where we have extreme
violence - to try and contain the violence in those districts
and, step by step, build up and end the violence across the
country," Annan said, according to a transcript provided by the
United Nations.
He declined to give details, saying the plan needed to be
discussed with the Syrian opposition.
