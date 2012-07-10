(Adds comments on disarmament)
GENEVA, July 10 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has proposed ending Syria's conflict "step by step", starting
with districts that have seen the worst violence, international
mediator Kofi Annan told a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday.
"He made a suggestion of building an approach from the
ground up in some of the districts where we have extreme
violence - to try and contain the violence in those districts
and, step by step, build up and end the violence across the
country," Annan said, according to a transcript provided by the
United Nations.
He declined to give details, saying the plan needed to be
discussed with the Syrian opposition.
Annan reiterated his view that Iran could play a positive
role in a political solution in Syria.
A meeting between major powers in Geneva on June 30 made
clear there was to be no further militarisation of the conflict,
"which in effect means we should seek a peaceful solution and
not continue to arm people in the conflict", Annan said.
"I'm sure this will be the case here and very serious plans
will have to be made to collect arms that are in the wrong hands
and ensure that the government - or the government that emerges
or the government of the day - will have control of the use of
firearms and weapons. In other words, one authority, one gun."
