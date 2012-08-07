DUBAI Aug 7 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
appeared on television for the first time in two weeks on
Tuesday in footage showing him meeting Saeed Jalili, the head of
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Damascus.
Assad's appearance came the day after his prime minister
defected to rebels who have been waging a 17-month campaign to
oust him.
Assad's absence had fuelled rumours about his health,
including a hoax Twitter message on Monday that quoted Russia's
ambassador to Damascus as saying Assad might have been killed.
Russian officials quickly denied the report.
In the week after a July 18 bombing which killed four
members of his inner circle, Assad was shown twice in silent
footage on television, swearing in a new defence minister and
meeting military officials.