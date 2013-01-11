AMMAN Jan 11 The killing of a senior Islamist
rebel commander near Syria's border with Turkey could indicate a
turf war between armed groups that will hamper their struggle to
overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, sources told
Reuters.
Thaer al-Waqqas, northern commander of al-Farouq Brigades,
one of Syria's largest rebel groups, was shot dead at a
rebel-held position in the town of Sermin, a few kilometres from
Turkey, early on Wednesday morning, rebel sources said.
Al-Waqqas, they said, had been suspected of involvement in
the killing four months ago of Firas al-Absi, a main jihadist
leader in al Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front, which Washington
dubbed a terrorist organisation in December.
In addition to chronic supply problems and a shortage of
financing and heavy weapons, the lack of unity among Syria's
rebels has held back their efforts to dislodge Assad's forces.
"The assassins came in a white car, disembarked and riddled
Waqqas with bullets as he was at a food supply depot," one of
the rebels said.
He said suspicion immediately turned on Nusra.
"Absi's brother is a commander in (the city of) Homs. He
vowed revenge for Firas, and it seems that he has carried out
his promise," the rebel said.
"Farouq is in a period of mourning now. But it seems a
matter of time before the clashes with Nusra erupt in Bab
al-Hawa," he added, referring to the rebel-held border crossing
with Turkey where Absi was killed.
The crossing is controlled by Farouq and its Sham Hawks
Brigade ally. Nusra fighters are also present in the area, along
with Muhajireen al-Sham, another rebel brigade allied with
Nusra, according to rebels and opposition activists on the
border.
There was already tension between groups like Nusra,
composed mainly of former civilians and backed by foreign
jihadists, and opposition groups such as Farouq that hold a
larger proportion of defectors from the regular army and
security apparatus, which some fear are more likely to be
infiltrated by Assad's agents.
A new rebel command formed with Western, Arab and Turkish
support in the Turkish city of Antalya in December appears to
have done little to end divisions between the hundreds of rebel
groups, especially in regions where Assad has lost control, in
the northern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo near Turkey.
Nusra, Farouq and the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham - the three
largest rebel organisations in the north - have stayed out of
the new rebel command.
The U.S. State Department has said that Nusra is using the
Syrian struggle for the "malign purposes" of al Qaeda and should
not play a part in Syria's eventual political transition
"CONCENTRATE ON FIGHTING ASSAD"
Farouq is backed by the Muslim Brotherhood, which has
emerged as the best organised and most effective political
player in the wake of the Arab Spring revolts and has been
clawing back influence in Syria since a military crackdown
killed thousands of their number in the 1980s.
An official in al-Farouq Brigades said the killing of Absi
was mysterious but acknowledged that it had marred ties with
Nusra, but he did not blame Nusra for Waqqas's killing.
"The regime is behind the killing of Waqqas. We do not have
any policy of targeting al-Nusra and we cooperate militarily in
some regions with them," the official said.
"There is talk that Waqqas, in a personal capacity, was
somehow involved in the killing of Absi, and it is very
damaging. The situation in Bab al-Hawa is very tense now," he
added.
Veteran opposition campaigner Fawaz al-Tello, speaking from
Berlin, said inter-rebel violence would increase across
opposition-held areas unless the political leadership of the
opposition acts to contain the fallout from Waqqas's killing,
which could include further tit-for-tat assassinations and draw
in allies of the two groups.
"The way to prevent rebels from taking out each other is to
have unified military commands by region under a political
leadership that will be region-specific as well," he said.
"We have been seeing an attempt by Western and regional
powers friendly to the revolt to build a unified military
command from the top down and without logistics and support and
without adhering to a political leadership. As if one creates
commands and then asks people to join them," he added.
Another opposition campaigner, who did not want to be named,
said rising conflict among the rebels had harmed their
effectiveness, pointing to the failure of rebels to take army
bases and airports in Idlib despite months of siege.
"In a way it is good the rebels are staring at military
setbacks," he said. "Perhaps now they will realise that they
should stop this nonsense and concentrate on fighting Assad."