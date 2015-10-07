LONDON, Oct 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Despite living
in hiding and fearing for her life, Syrian journalist Kholoud
Waleed persists in reporting on the suffering and atrocities
inflicted on her fellow countrymen in the long-running civil
war.
The 31-year-old, who has been targeted by both government
and militant forces, set up an underground newspaper in 2012
with a group of female friends, to report on what was happening
in Syria.
On Wednesday she was awarded the annual Reach All Women in
WAR (RAW in WAR) Anna Politkovskaya Award for her work in
keeping people in Syria informed about the war, and for speaking
out against the violence.
"The Syrian media always conveyed the same, that there was
no conflict, no demonstrations, no shelling, no bombardment,
nothing," Waleed (not her real name) said in an interview with
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The message from the regime is 'the sun is shining, the
birds are singing, nothing, nothing at all is happening in
Syria,'" she added.
The group wanted to use their underground newspaper, "Enab
Baladi" (Grapes of My Country), also to show the international
community what was happening in Syria, and document crimes being
committed there.
Waleed now lives in hiding after some of her colleagues were
detained and questioned by government security forces.
"We lost many friends," she said. Three have been killed,
three are in detention, and others have been released from
detention, she said.
"This is our responsibility, to tell our people and to tell
the world that there are people who aspired for freedom but they
were faced by all sorts of evil," Waleed said.
Despite the dangers, she is determined to continue
documenting atrocities committed by all sides, and the stories
of civilians living with the daily reality of war.
"If we stop, no one is going to care about the little
stories, about amazing people surviving the war."
She wants to record as many stories as she can, so that
future generations can read about what happened during the war
years.
"If we stop, no history will be recorded, and only the loud
voices will be heard - the voices of the most powerful, whether
it's the regime or the extremists."
"If we stop, no one is going to hear the voice of the
vulnerable."
The award marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of Anna
Politkovskaya, the Russian investigative reporter who uncovered
state corruption and rights abuses, especially in Chechnya.
She was shot dead in the lobby of her Moscow apartment block
at the age of 48 on October 7, 2006.
Elena Kudimova, sister of Politkovskaya and a member of the
RAW in WAR nominations committee, said: "This brave woman ... is
doing the same dangerous work as Anna did.
"The newspaper she runs is a rare source of truthful facts
for the people in Syria, who are left either in an information
vacuum or are subjected to heavy state propaganda.
"With this award we celebrate all courageous women
journalists around the world who under no circumstances stop
delivering the truth to their audience and the world."
RAW in WAR is a non-governmental organisation supporting
women human rights defenders and female victims of war and
conflict around the world.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)