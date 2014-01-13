LONDON Jan 13 Britain on Monday accused Syria's
government of committing "yet another war crime" by spraying
civilian areas with barrel bombs - oil drums or cylinders which
are packed with explosives and metal fragments and dropped from
aircraft.
Human rights groups say the improvised devices have killed
hundreds of civilians in the civil war between President Bashar
al-Assad's government and rebel forces. The United States has
also condemned their use.
Syrian authorities say they are battling "armed terrorist
groups".
"The use of this deliberately indiscriminate weapon is yet
another war crime, and is clearly designed to sow terror and
weaken the will of the civilian population," Foreign Secretary
William Hague told Britain's parliament.
In December, Russia angered U.S. diplomats by blocking a
U.N. Security Council resolution that would have condemned
missile and barrel bomb attacks on civilians.
