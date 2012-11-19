AMMAN Nov 19 Syrian rebels said on Monday they
had seized the headquarters of an army battalion near the
southern gate of Damascus, the nearest military base to the
capital reported to have fallen to opposition fighters.
Two units of the Islamist rebel groups Ansar al-Islam and
Jund Allah Brigades said in a statement that they had overrun
the base of the Air Defence Battalion near Hajar al-Aswad after
four days of fighting.
Video footage showed rebels amid destroyed anti-aircraft
guns and one commander saying on a walkie-talkie: "We have
completely seized the compound."
Independent verification of the report was not possible.