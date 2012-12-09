BEIRUT Dec 9 Rebel groups including a hardline
Islamist unit seized a government army command centre in
northern Syria on Sunday, forcing more than 100 soldiers to
flee, a monitoring group said.
Jabhat al-Nusra, a group suspected of having links with al
Qaeda, helped rebels take over the site - part of the 111th
regiment base in the Sheikh Suleiman region of Aleppo province,
which is on the country's northern border with Turkey, said the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Some fighters on the rebel and army side were killed, while
around 140 soldiers fled to another military site in the area,
the Observatory added.