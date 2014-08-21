By Warren Strobel and John Irish
| WASHINGTON/PARIS
WASHINGTON/PARIS Aug 20 After months of silence
from the captors of American journalist James Foley, on the
night of Aug. 13, his family received a chilling message: Foley
would be executed in retaliation for U.S. air strikes on the
militant group Islamic State.
The family passed the message on to the U.S. government. The
Federal Bureau of Investigation, which handles cases involving
kidnapped American citizens, helped craft a response, pleading
for mercy, said Phil Balboni, chief executive of GlobalPost, the
Boston-based online news publication that employed Foley.
"It was an appeal for mercy. It was a statement that Jim was
an innocent journalist" who respected the people of Syria, where
he was held, Balboni said in a telephone interview.
Foley's family and friends hoped the militants were bluffing
and wanted a ransom, he said.
Six days later, on Tuesday, Islamic State militants stunned
America with a gruesome video posted on YouTube showing the
beheading of Foley, 40, by a masked, black-clad man who also
threatened to kill a second American journalist, Steven Sotloff.
Foley's death, highlighting how Syria has become perhaps the
most dangerous country on earth for journalists, followed
intense efforts by GlobalPost and others to identify his
captors, and despite brief e-mail exchanges between the
militants and his family in late 2013 about a possible ransom.
The White House declined to comment on the warning about
Foley but it said special operations troops were sent to Syria
earlier this summer on a secret mission to rescue American
hostages, including Foley, but did not find them.
"Since his capture, we have been using every tool at our
disposal to try to bring him home to his family and to gather
any and all information we could get about his whereabouts, his
condition and the threats he faced," White House spokeswoman
Caitlin Hayden said.
Obama vowed on Wednesday the United States would keep
supporting Iraqis in the fight against Islamic State.
"AN EXTRAORDINARY PERSON"
Foley, who had previously been detained in Libya, was
abducted on November 22, 2012 -- on the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday -- near the city of Binnish in Syria's Idlib province,
as he and his colleagues made their way toward the Turkish
border.
Who initially seized Foley has been a subject of dispute.
Some signs pointed to the Shabiha, militias loyal to the
government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Balboni said that early on, there were strong indications
Foley had been transferred to the Syrian capital Damascus. That
information later proved incorrect.
The first solid information about Foley's condition, he
said, came nearly a year after his abduction, from a returning
European jihadist, or Islamic fighter, who had been with the
American journalist in the city of Aleppo. This person provided
confirmation that Foley was alive, as well as first-hand details
of his captivity and his captors.
Foley was moved a number of times, and passed through the
hands of various captors, Balboni said.
Didier Francois, a veteran French war correspondent who was
held with Foley and released with three other French hostages in
April, said he had little doubt Foley was under the control of
Islamic State or its affiliates the entire time.
"The guy who killed him is the guy who took him from the
start," Francois told Reuters.
Francois said he had been held with Foley from last August
until April and that he was also held almost nine months with
Sotloff.
"He was an extraordinary person with a strong character. He
was a pleasant companion in detention because he was solid and
collective. He never gave in to the pressure and violence of the
kidnappers," Francois said of Foley.
Francois, who said he shared a cell with Foley beginning in
October, said he had not spoken about Sotloff or Foley until now
because the kidnappers had threatened to kill the remaining
hostages if they did.
Another released Frenchmen, Nicolas Henin, told France's
Express magazine that Foley had been treated worse than the
other captives, after militants searched his computer and
discovered his brother was in the U.S. Air Force.
"Because of that and as he was American he got extra bad
treatment. He became the whipping boy of the jailers, but he
remained implacable," Henin told the magazine.
RANSOM TALKS
In November 2013, Foley's family received its first e-mail
message from the journalist's captors, demanding a ransom and
offering proof he was alive, Balboni said. He did not specify
the size of the ransom request.
That exchange did not last long. "Very few" messages were
passed, he said. "They were not loquacious," Balboni said of the
captors. "They made their demands."
The communications channel soon went silent, and until last
Wednesday, there were no further messages to the family.
The U.S. government says it has a firm policy of not paying
ransom in kidnapping cases, or encouraging third parties to do
so, a policy that differs from many European governments.
At the time, Islamic State was "busy, busy releasing and
ransoming other hostages," Balboni said. "We believed that the
American and British captives were always going to be held for
last."
KIDNAPPING SPREE
Foley was one of dozens of journalists abducted in Syria
during its three-and-a-half-year civil war.
Not all of their names have been made public at the request
of their families or news organizations that employ them. They
include Sotloff and Austin Tice, who disappeared near Damascus
in August 2012. Nothing has been heard of Tice since a brief
video uploaded to the Internet in September 2012.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it
has documented 80 journalists who have been abducted in Syria
since 2011, including 65 in the last year alone. Many of them
are native Syrians, said CPJ's deputy director Robert Mahoney.
"We have never documented so many kidnappings in a single
conflict as we have in Syria," Mahoney said.
About two dozen journalists are still believed held captive
in Syria, with several others missing.
Until Foley's murder, militants had kept most foreign
hostages alive in hopes of securing a ransom or political gain,
Mahoney said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland. Editing by Jason Szep)