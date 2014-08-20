UNITED NATIONS Aug 20 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned the beheading of U.S.
journalist James Foley by Islamic State, which he said has been
terrorizing people across Syria and Iraq, the United Nations
said.
"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the
horrific murder of journalist James Foley, an abominable crime
that underscores the campaign of terror the Islamic State of
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) continues to wage against the people
of Iraq and Syria," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"The perpetrators of this and other such horrific crimes
must be brought to justice," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)