BRIEF-Elbit Systems of America awarded contract to develop panoramic cockpit display units for F-35 Aircraft
BEIRUT, Sept 20 At least 54 people were killed and dozens wounded when an air strike hit a fuel station in Syria's northern province of al-Raqqa on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The British-based group, which has a network of activists across Syria, cited an activist in the region saying that more than 110 people were among the dead and wounded.
* Amazon.Com Inc - customers participating in list of government assistance programs get Prime benefits for a discounted price of $5.99 per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: