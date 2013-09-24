DAMASCUS, Sept 24 A car bomb killed at least seven civilians on Tuesday when it exploded in a southern Damascus neighbourhood, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 15 people had also been injured in the blast, which hit the district of Tadamon, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been fighting rebels for months.

Syrian state television said "terrorists" were behind the explosion, a term it commonly uses to refer to rebels who are fighting to topple Assad.

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of activists across Syria, said the blast had destroyed several buildings.

What began as a peaceful pro-democracy movement 2-1/2 years ago has turned into a civil war in which more than 100,000 people have died.