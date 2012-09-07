BEIRUT, Sept 7 An explosion outside a mosque in
Syria's capital killed five security personnel on Friday and
wounded several others, state television said.
Syria TV said the "terrorist" blast had been caused by
explosives attached to a motorcycle in the Damascus
neighbourhood of Rukn al-Din.
The 17-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's
rule has grown increasingly bloody in recent months, as rebels
try to bring the fight to his seat of power in Damascus and to
the economic hub, Aleppo.
Assad's forces have cracked down with troops, tanks and
helicopter gunships on the unrest, which began as a series of
peaceful protests but has now descended into civil war.
An opposition group, the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, said Friday's blast had been aimed at a security patrol
in the area.
The British-based group, which has a network of activists
across Syria, said that, in addition to the five dead, the
explosion had wounded six members of the security forces,
leaving several in critical condition.