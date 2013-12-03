BEIRUT Dec 3 A suicide bomb attack at a Syrian
defence ministry office in central Damascus killed at least four
people on Tuesday, state media and a monitoring group said.
The bomber detonated himself using an explosive belt at the
office in the Jisr al-Abyad area in the capital's centre, news
agency SANA reported.
At least four people were killed and 17 wounded in the
attack, state television said.
Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said the office was used by
relatives of deceased soldiers for paperwork and was not a
military site.
More than 100,000 people have been killed in the Syrian
conflict, which started in March 2011 as a peaceful protest
movement and descended into civil war after a government
crackdown.
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have stayed in control of
central Damascus and most of Syria's major cities and towns,
although rebels have managed to carry out bomb and rocket
attacks in the capital's heart.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Ralph Boulton)