BEIRUT Oct 14 A car bomb killed at least 20
people on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Darkoush, close
to the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said.
It said dozens of people were wounded by the explosion in
the market of Darkoush, a small rebel-controlled town 2 km (1.5
miles) from the frontier, and some of them were taken into
Turkey for treatment.
The British-based Observatory, which monitors violence in
Syria through a network of activists and medical and military
sources, said 12 of the dead were identified by name and another
eight badly charred bodies had been found.
The group says more than 115,000 people have been killed in
Syria's 2-1/2 year conflict, which grew out of protests which
erupted in March 2011 against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.