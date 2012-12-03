BEIRUT Dec 3 Syrian forces hit a rebel-held
suburb of Damascus with two air strikes on Monday, and
explosions shook the capital's southern outskirts, opposition
activists said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian forces,
who are trying to push the rebels away from the capital,
launched two air strikes on Beit Saham, a town close to the
highway for Damascus International Airport, where the two sides
clashed last week.
On the southern outskirts of Damascus, activists reported
the sound of explosions amid an army bombardment that has become
an almost daily occurrence in the area.