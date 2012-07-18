BEIRUT, July 18 A suicide bomber who detonated explosives at meeting of ministers and President Bashar al-Assad's top security and military officials on Wednesday was a bodyguard for the president's inner circle, a Syrian security source said.

Syrian state television said that Defence Minister Daoud Rajha was killed in the blast and a security source in Syria said Assad's brother-in-law, Assef Shawkat, was also killed.