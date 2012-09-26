BEIRUT, Sept 26 Twin bomb attacks that exploded at a top military building on Wednesday in the Syria capital of Damascus only caused material damage, the Syrian Minister of Information said.

"(The blast from) the terrorist explosions was confined to a material damage," he said in a phone conversation with Syrian state TV. He said security forces in the area were chasing the "terrorists," a term the Syrian authorities used to describe those seeking the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.