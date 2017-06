Syrian refugees are seen as U.N.-Arab League peace envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not pictured) visits their camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adem Altan/Pool

ANKARA Intense fighting raged on Tuesday between Syrian troops and rebels at the Tel Abyad border gate along the Turkish border and some houses in the town of Akcakale on the Turkish side have been hit by stray bullets, a Turkish official said.

The official said the rebels were trying to gain control of the Tel Abyad border gate. He said windows in some Turkish houses had been hit.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch, editing by Diana Abdallah)