* Insurgents gain control of third border gate with Turkey
* Region in northern Syria had been solidly pro-Assad
* Two Turkish civilians wounded inside Turkey
By Kadir Celikcan
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Sept 19 Syrian rebels seized
their third border crossing with Turkey on Wednesday, a Turkish
official said, after fierce overnight battles with government
troops that sent bullets flying into Syria's northern neighbour.
Reuters television footage showed a rebel tearing down the
Syrian flag on top of what appeared to be a customs building at
the Tel Abyad frontier gate.
"I can confirm that the gate has fallen. It is under the
complete control of the rebels," a Turkish official told Reuters
on condition of anonymity.
Minutes earlier sporadic gunfire had echoed around the area
and black smoke had risen from parts of the building.
Rebels could be seen celebrating on top of the customs
building, with one firing his gun into the air. There was no
sign of any government troops at the crossing.
The clashes, which started late on Tuesday, were the first
time insurgents fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad had tried to seize a border zone in Syria's al-Raqqa
province, most of which has remained solidly pro-Assad.
Rebels hold two other crossings on the northern border with
Turkey. A third will strengthen their control in the north and
put more pressure on Assad's army as the two sides battle for
control of Syria's largest city Aleppo, not far away.
The governor's office in the small town of Akcakale, on the
Turkish side of the border post, ordered all schools in the town
and the neighbouring villages to close for the day and banned
all agricultural work in the area.
"A heavy hail of bullets is landing here. We are scared. We
had to stay in another house last night. We don't know what to
do," a man in his 40s told CNN Turk television hours before the
post was seized.
"Teachers, everyone, has left the school next to us, they
have fled the area," he said, standing only metres (yards) from
the border fence.
Some 300 Syrians fled across to the area around Akcakale to
escape the fighting, the Turkish official said. Twenty-five
rebels wounded during the clashes were also receiving medical
treatment in Turkey.
IRAQI BORDER
Syrian jets bombed the Syrian town of Abu Kamal near the
Iraqi border on Wednesday, Iraqi security officials and the
mayor of the Iraqi frontier town of al-Qaim said. The towns are
metres away from each other on the banks of the River Euphrates.
A Turkish woman and her daughter were wounded on Tuesday
night by stray bullets, and an official said other bullets had
smashed windows in several houses in Turkey along the border.
Ankara has yet to give a reaction to the fighting along its
frontier but a similar incident earlier this year prompted a
sharp rebuke.
In April, Turkey officially reported an incident to the
United Nations in which at least five people, including two
Turkish officials, were wounded when cross-border gunfire hit a
Syrian refugee camp in Kilis, further west along the frontier.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan then floated the idea
of invoking NATO's Article 5, which allows alliance members to
use armed force if another member is attacked.
But a Turkish Foreign Ministry official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said no such suggestion had been made
following the latest border violation.
"The difference is that, under first impression, this was
not specific targeting, although this incident is still
serious," the official said.
Erdogan spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama late on Tuesday
about Syria and other issues, his office said.
Once an ally of Assad, Erdogan is now among his most vocal
critics and has called for him to step down. Turkey actively
supports the anti-Assad rebellion, giving fighters sanctuary and
allowing opposition members to meet in Turkish cities.
Tensions between the neighbours hit a peak on June 22, when
Syrian forces shot down a Turkish military reconnaissance
aircraft, killing two pilots.
Turkey's chief military prosecutor issued a statement on
Wednesday saying an investigation supported earlier assertions
by the military and the government that the jet had been downed
by a missile in international airspace, not by anti-aircraft
fire near the Syrian coast as Syria maintains.
Turkey is also sheltering more than 83,000 Syrians who have
fled the violence in camps along the border.
The 18-month-old revolt, which began as peaceful street
protests that Assad met with force of arms, has escalated into a
civil war in which over 27,000 people have died. Daily death
tolls now approach 200 and the last month was the bloodiest yet.