MASHARIH AL-QAA, Lebanese-Syrian border, Oct 17 - At an
abandoned farm on high ground just inside Lebanon, Syrian
refugees watched helplessly across the frontier as a government
helicopter bombed the villages they had fled just a few days
ago.
Over the space of 30 minutes, the helicopter dropped at
least a dozen bombs on the villages, lying about 4 km (two
miles) away across a stretch of olive groves and vegetable
fields. Black plumes of smoke rose to the sky after each thump.
"I cannot believe it. How would you feel if you were
watching your home being destroyed in front of you?" said one of
the refugees, who gave his name as Hosni. His friends pointed at
the sky and shouted in anger and anguish.
The Bekaa Valley is a lawless territory even at the best of
times. The road to the border runs past Lebanon's lush wineries
and the ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek. Smugglers have long
operated in the hinterlands, and some farmers grow hashish, as
their fathers have for centuries.
Now, the war has rolled in. Lebanese villagers have had to
abandon homes as shells hit their fields. Rebel fighters take
shelter and rest in hamlets beyond the Syrian lines. The
villagers say Assad's troops move through the fields at night.
It is a corner which could provide the spark for a wider
conflagration in a war in that has already claimed 30,000 lives
and pushed up to the borders of Turkey, Jordan and the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as well as Lebanon.
Hosni and the other refugees said they had fled over the
border after Syrian troops raided the villages of Jusiya,
Alazzara and Rableh earlier this week.
About 240 families are now sheltering in this farm at
Masharih Al-Qaa, said local elder Sharif Abuzeid as he
supervised the unloading two trucks of blankets, mattresses,
soap and toothpaste provided by the International Committee of
the Red Crescent.
The men broke from the task when the helicopter was sighted
in the clear blue sky, to watch in horror as their homes were
hit. All afternoon bombing, shelling and gunfire could be heard
from inside Syria.
"It's like this every day. Worse at night," said a soldier
at the last Lebanese army post before the Syrian lines.
"NOBODY SHOULD TEST US"
Lebanon's greatest worry is that the sectarian divide in
Syria could drive the violence across the frontier. Lebanon's
own delicate political and religious structure has already been
shaken by the Syria conflict, and the fuse that would blow it up
could be lit in Bekaa.
Syria's mainly Sunni Muslim opposition and its international
supporters say the valley has become a base for Lebanon's
powerful Shi'ite militia Hezbollah to support their ally,
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Assad and Hezbollah are both
backed by Shi'ite regional power Iran.
The northern Bekaa Valley is also used by the rebels as a
corridor to move arms and men into Syria.
Hezbollah, which is part of the Lebanese government with an
extensive political and social network based in Beirut's
southern suburbs, denies it is fighting across the frontier
alongside Assad's troops. However it does say its fighters have
operated in border villages on the Syrian side to protect
Lebanese Shi'ites living there from rebels.
A Hezbollah officer, Ali Nassif, and two others were killed
in Syria earlier this month and given public funerals. Hezbollah
officials said Nassif was killed serving in jihad in a border
town.
"The (Assad) regime does not need us or anyone else to fight
alongside it. We have not taken such a decision and it is
non-existent up to now," the movement's leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said on television last week.
"Nobody should threaten us, intimidate or test us."
Hosni and the other refugees said Hezbollah fighters had
taken part in the raids on their Sunni villages.
"Hezbollah was there. They wore black masks. They were with
the Syrian army but they were controlling it. They are
destroying the houses - no one is staying in the villages,"
said Hosni. His companions nodded in agreement.
"We all saw them. It was very obvious," said another man who
gave his name as Ali Ali.
Hezbollah's influence in Bekaa is unmistakable. The group's
yellow flag flew from a small mosque that stands by the straight
road running the 10 km (six miles) from the Lebanese customs
post at Qaa to a Syrian checkpoint.
A poster of a slain Hezbollah commander, Imad Mughniyeh,
hung outside and an ambulance was parked under the shade of
trees. A few men came forward to greet visitors but after a
brief consultation by walkie-talkie they said no-one wanted to
talk.
NO PEACE IN THE VALLEY
An uneasy live-and-let-live relationship seems to hold for
now between Hezbollah forces on the western flank of the Bekaa
Valley and the mostly Sunni farmers on the eastern side.
Along the main road in the middle of the rocky plain are
rubbish-strewn tent camps of nomad Bedouins. Many rely on work
as crop-pickers and say the violence has destroyed livelihoods.
In the yard of his farm house almost on the Syrian
border, Shehade Fares sat calmly eating grapes and drinking
coffee with his friend Mohamad to a background din of gunfire
and explosions.
"This is nothing new. This area is now paralysed, dead. We
couldn't harvest. We have debts and loans. But we have no
harvest," Mohamad said.
Hezbollah fighters used old smuggling routes on the other
side of the valley but did not bother him, he said. His problem
was the Syrian army.
Shells had hit fields. Troops had crossed over, burned crops
and ransacked homes, he said. His family was worried about
snipers.
"We sleep in fear," he said.
Most families had already left the area and work on his own
farm had stopped, Mohamad said.
Fares pointed to the machinery of a milk factory he owns. It
was still running but it was hard to find supplies as most of
his neighbours had taken their cows with them when they left.
"I want to send all my people away, and the cows, but we
have nowhere to go," he said.