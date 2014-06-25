* Link boosts ISIL control straddling Syria-Iraq border
BEIRUT, June 25 Syria's al Qaeda wing has
pledged loyalty to the rival Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL) group in a Syrian border town, a monitoring group
said, boosting ISIL's control on both sides of the frontier.
Fighters from Nusra Front, the Syrian wing of al Qaeda, took
an oath of allegiance to ISIL in the town of Albu Kamal, close
to the Iraqi border, the British-based Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights and an Islamist website said on Wednesday.
The central leadership of al Qaeda has disowned ISIL and
proclaimed the Nusra Front as its official Syrian affiliate.
Controlling parts of Syria's Deir al-Zor province, where
Albu Kamal is located, could help ISIL link up its territorial
gains across Syria and Iraq, where it overran the main northern
city of Mosul on June 10.
In Iraq, ISIL has marched virtually unopposed towards
Baghdad and now controls major border posts on the frontier with
Syria.
The group, which seeks to create a cross-border state, also
controls large parts of eastern Syria, where it has both clashed
with rival rebel groups and occasionally fought alongside them,
complicating the three-year-old insurgency against President
Bashar al-Assad.
Twitter users posted a photo they said showed the Nusra
Front leader of Albu Kamal, Abu Yusuf al-Masri, swearing loyalty
to one of ISIL's prominent fighters.
STILL CLASHES ELSEWHERE
"It is very important because Nusra is strong in Albu
Kamal," the Observatory's Rami Abdurrahman said.
"We cannot say (ISIL) controls Albu Kamal but we can say
they are now in Albu Kamal."
While ISIL and Nusra Front have linked up in Albu Kamal,
further north there were violent clashes between the two groups,
underlining how the conflict shifts from town to town in Deir
al-Zor, Syria's main oil-producing region.
The groups fought each other in Shahil, a Nusra Front
stronghold located north of Albu Kamal on the Euphrates River,
the Observatory said, adding that many Nusra leaders originated
from the town.
Last week, ISIL captured three key towns in the area, which
runs along the Euphrates River linking Syria and Iraq. The towns
are close to Deir al-Zor's military airport, which is still
under the control of the Syrian army.
Syrian jets took off from the airport on Saturday and bombed
the eastern areas where ISIL has made gains, killing at least
16.
While some towns in Deir al-Zor have been seized after
deadly battles with rival groups, others have been won over by
ISIL without a fight through a mixture of coercion and
alliances.
