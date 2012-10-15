BEIRUT Oct 15 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi has asked Iranian authorities for help in achieving a
ceasefire in Syria during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha
later this month, his spokesman said on Monday.
Brahimi made the request in talks with Iranian leaders
during a visit to Tehran, which has strongly supported President
Bashar al-Assad's efforts to crush a 19-month-old uprising.
"Brahimi has appealed to the Iranian authorities to assist
in achieving a ceasefire in Syria during the forthcoming Eid
Al-Adha, one of the holiest holidays celebrated by the Muslims
around the world," his spokesman said, referring to the Islamic
holiday which starts around October 25 and lasts several days.
Brahimi also underlined that the crisis in Syria "was
getting worse every day and stressed the urgent need to stop the
bloodshed", the spokesman said. A ceasefire would "help create
an environment that would allow a political process to develop",
he quoted Brahimi as saying.
Kofi Annan, Brahimi's predecessor, negotiated an April 12
ceasefire agreement which led to a slight dip in the violence
for a few days but saw fighting steadily escalate in the ensuing
weeks. Since April, clashes have spread to new areas of the
country and more than 100 people are killed daily while Assad
has used fighter jets and helicopters to crush the revolt.