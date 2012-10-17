BEIRUT Oct 17 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said on Wednesday that Syria's civil war risked
spreading across borders into an "all-consuming" conflict unless
it was eventually addressed.
Brahimi, speaking after talks in Beirut, said he hoped this
month's Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha offered a chance for both
sides to cease fire and warned that the Middle East would suffer
unless the violence was contained.
"This crisis cannot remain within Syrian borders
indefinitely. Either it will be addressed or it will increase
... and be all-consuming," he said.
Brahimi has visited Sunni Muslim states which support rebels
fighting President Bashar al-Assad as well as Shi'ite Iran,
Assad's strongest regional ally, in his search for a political
solution to Syria's civil war
On Sunday he appealed to Iranian leaders to support a
proposal for a ceasefire to mark Eid al-Adha. Speaking in
Lebanon he said Syria's opposition had told him that any
ceasefire by Assad's forces would be reciprocated immediately.
"We heard from everyone we met in the opposition, and
everyone (else) we met that, if the government stops using
violence 'We will respond to this directly'," he told reporters.
"We hope this will be a very small step that would save the
Syrian people (the bloodshed) they are going through, because
they are burying hundreds of people every day," he added.
Activists say more than 30,000 people have been killed in
the fighting in Syria since the uprising against Assad's rule
erupted in March last year. An April ceasefire brokered by
Brahimi's predecessor, Kofi Annan, broke down within days as
both rebel and government forces escalated their conflict.
"If the number of people buried during the Eid was reduced,
perhaps this could be a start to bringing Syria back from the
dangerous situation which it has slipped into... and we could
talk to the parties inside and outside (Syria) to work towards
helping the Syrian solving their problem," Brahimi said.