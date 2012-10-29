* Brahimi says will press on with Syria peace efforts
* Says UN has no immediate plan to send peacekeepers
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Oct 29 International envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi expressed regret on Monday at the failure of a four-day
truce in Syria that he had arranged between President Bashar
al-Assad's government and rebel forces.
Brahimi also said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that there was no immediate plan to send
U.N. peacekeepers to the Middle Eastern country.
"I am terribly sorry ... that this appeal (for a truce) has
not been heard to the level we hoped it would, but that will not
discourage us. It will not discourage us because Syria is very
important and the people of Syria deserve our support and
interest," he told a news conference.
"The government has made an announcement that they were
going to stop fighting during the (holiday) and quite a few of
the opposition groups did the same, so now each side is accusing
the other of breaking the ceasefire," he said.
Hostilities barely paused during four-day Eid al-Adha Muslim
holiday. Heavy air strikes and a car bomb hit Damascus on
Monday, the last day of the ceasefire.
Asked whether the United Nations might send peacekeepers to
Syria, Brahimi said: "There is no plan for the moment to send a
peacekeeping mission, but just the contingency planning, because
this may indeed become a possibility in the future."
Lavrov said Russia, which is a permanent member of the U.N.
Security Council and which supported the truce, backed United
Nations efforts to end the 19-month-old conflict in Syria and
begin a political transition there.
Neither Brahimi nor Lavrov gave any clear indication of what
next steps may be taken to halt the bloodshed.
Russia, together with China, has vetoed three U.N.
resolutions aimed at pressuring Assad to end violence. Western
countries say their stance has given the Syrian leader
diplomatic cover to pursue his attempts to crush his opponents.
"We think this civil war must end ... and the new Syria has
to be built by all its sons," Brahimi said. "The support of
Russia and other members of the Security Council is
indispensable."
The U.N.-Arab League envoy will visit Beijing after Moscow,
China's Foreign Ministry said.