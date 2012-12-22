CAIRO Dec 22 International envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi will visit Syria in the next few days and is expected to
meet President Bashar al-Assad, government officials and some
opposition factions, a source in the Arab League said.
The source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters no date
for such a visit had been announced but said he expected it
would be "during the coming few days".
A revolt against four decades of rule by Assad's family has
now run for 21 months, killing more than 40,000 people.
"Lakhdar Brahimi's team does not want to announce the time
of the visit too early, perhaps for logistical or security
reasons," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks
published on Saturday that Brahimi, appointed as envoy by the
Cairo-based Arab League and United Nations, would also visit
Russia before the end of the year. Lavrov did not give a
specific date.