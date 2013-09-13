GENEVA, Sept 13 The international envoy for
Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will hold three-way talks with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, the United Nations said.
"There will be a tripartite meeting at the Palais des
Nations ... starting at 9:30 a.m, (0730 GMT)," the UN said in a
statement.
Kerry and Lavrov opened talks in the Swiss city on Thursday
on putting Syria's chemical weapons under international control,
but differences emerged at the outset over U.S. threats of a
military strike.
Brahimi, who the UN said was expected to address the media
later on Friday, has been trying to convene an international
conference, known as Geneva 2, to broker a political solution to
the Syrian crisis.
Brahimi met separately on Thursday with Kerry. It was not
clear if Brahimi planned to hold one-on-one talks with Lavrov on
Friday.