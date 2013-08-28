GENEVA Aug 28 Any U.S. military action taken in
response to apprent chemical weapons attacks in Syria would need
to be approved by the U.N. Security Council, international envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday.
"I think international law is clear on this. International
law says that military action must be taken after a decision by
the Security Council. That is what international law says," he
told a press conference in Geneva.
"I must say that I do know that President Obama and the
American administration are not known to be trigger-happy. What
they will decide I don't know. But certainly internationl law is
very clear."
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)