LONDON Aug 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's government on Thursday accused the Labour party of
"giving succour" to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, after the
opposition party made clear it would not support an imminent
military strike against Syria.
In a move that deepened a widening split that threatens to
complicate Cameron's efforts to secure bipartisan backing for
military action, the defence secretary and Cameron's head of
communications levelled the charge at Labour leader Ed Miliband.
"I am disappointed with Ed Miliband's behaviour frankly,"
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond told Channel 4 TV news.
"Anything that stops us from giving a clear, united view of
the British parliament tonight will give some succour to the
(Assad) regime."
Hammond was speaking as Britain's parliament debated how
Britain should respond to a suspected chemical weapons attack in
Syria as lawmakers from across the political spectrum aired deep
unease about the prospect of military strikes.
Earlier on Thursday, Craig Oliver, Cameron's head of
communications, had complained to reporters that "a lot of the
arguments over this could give succour to the (Syrian) regime".
Labour complained to Britain's top civil servant Jeremy
Heywood over what it said were "infantile" and "irresponsible"
comments, demanding an apology and asking for the comments to be
withdrawn.
"It is particularly disappointing given the serious nature
of today's debate and the fact that throughout the country
people will be listening with great concern about events in
Syria, some knowing their relatives could soon be involved in
military action," senior Labour MP Michael Dugher wrote in a
letter to Heywood.
Cameron was forced to change tack on Wednesday evening and
extend his timetable for military action against Syria after
Miliband threatened to sabotage a parliamentary vote on the
subject.
In a breach of etiquette that exposed unusual rancour within
Britain's political elite, an unnamed person in Cameron's office
used a string of strong expletives on Wednesday night to
describe to the Times newspaper what the government thought of
Miliband, which the paper duly published on Thursday.
