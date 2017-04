Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a visit to the offices of financial company Scottish Widows in Edinburgh, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/James Glossop/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron has not ruled out military action against the Islamic State in Syria, his spokesman said on Thursday after Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Britain would not take part in any air strikes there.

"In terms of air power, the prime minister has not ruled anything out and that is the position," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)