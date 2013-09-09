UPDATE 1-Linde-Praxair merger deal falls behind schedule -source
* Linde says still working towards May 10 deadline (Adds details, background)
LONDON, Sept 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that Syria should be encouraged to place its chemical weapons arsenal under international supervision, but said the world needed to ensure that discussion of such an idea did not become a distraction.
"If Syria were to put its chemical weapons beyond use under international supervision clearly that would be a big step forward," Cameron told parliament. "We have to be careful though to make sure this is not a distraction tactic to discuss something else rather than the problem on the table." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Linde says still working towards May 10 deadline (Adds details, background)
AMSTERDAM, April 13 Samples taken from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, the British delegation at the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday.