UPDATE 2-U.S. steel shares jump as Trump orders probe of imports
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a national security risk.
PARIS/LONDON Jan 16 Britain is to award a contract to destroy around 150 tonnes of chemicals from Syria's chemical weapons programme to Veolia Environnement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The chemicals will be processed at the French water and waste management firm's incineration plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, England, the sources said, saying an announcement was due later on Thursday.
"This first contract will be for Veolia," said one of the sources.
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a national security risk.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The Trump administration had a simple but stark message for world financial leaders who gathered in Washington on Thursday amid worries about rising U.S. protectionism: fair trade means tit-for-tat tariffs.