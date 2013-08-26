LONDON Aug 26 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Monday it would be possible to respond to chemical
weapons use in Syria without the unanimous backing of the United
Nations Security Council.
"Is it possible to respond to chemical weapons without
complete unity on the U.N. Security Council? I would argue yes
it is otherwise it might be impossible to respond to such
outrages, such crimes, and I don't think that's an acceptable
situation," Hague said on BBC radio.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence)