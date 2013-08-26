(Add quotes, context)
LONDON Aug 26 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Monday it would be possible to respond to chemical
weapons use in Syria without the unanimous backing of the United
Nations Security Council.
U.N. inspectors will visit on Monday the site of an alleged
chemical weapon attack which killed hundreds last week, but
Britain and the United States have made clear they believe the
access was granted too late and that the Syrian government was
behind the attack.
"Is it possible to respond to chemical weapons without
complete unity on the U.N. Security Council? I would argue yes
it is, otherwise it might be impossible to respond to such
outrages, such crimes, and I don't think that's an acceptable
situation," Hague said on BBC radio.
Britain, has been among the major western governments
calling for a strong international response to the alleged
chemical attack.
"The United Nations Security Council ... has not been united
on Syria, has not shouldered its responsibilities on Syria,
bluntly, otherwise there would have been a better chance of
bringing this conflict to an end a long time ago," Hague said.
The U.N. Security Council has been hamstrung by the
opposition of veto-wielding members, Russia and China, to any
firm action.
"Whatever we do will be in accordance with international law
and will be based on legal advice to the national security
council and to the cabinet," he added.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)