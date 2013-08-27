LONDON Aug 27 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Tuesday that chemical weapons attacks in Syria
were "absolutely abhorrent", necessitating action from the
international community with Britain considering a
"proportionate response".
Cameron cut short his holiday on Monday to return to London
and will announce later on Tuesday whether he will recall
parliament early to discuss how to respond to the latest events
in Syria.
"Any decision taken will be taken under a strict
international framework. Any use of chemical weapons is
completely and utterly abhorrent and unacceptable ... and the
international community needs to respond to that," a spokesman
for Cameron told reporters.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison)