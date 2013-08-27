LONDON Aug 27 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that chemical weapons attacks in Syria were "absolutely abhorrent", necessitating action from the international community with Britain considering a "proportionate response".

Cameron cut short his holiday on Monday to return to London and will announce later on Tuesday whether he will recall parliament early to discuss how to respond to the latest events in Syria.

"Any decision taken will be taken under a strict international framework. Any use of chemical weapons is completely and utterly abhorrent and unacceptable ... and the international community needs to respond to that," a spokesman for Cameron told reporters.

