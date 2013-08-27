(Recasts, adds new Cameron/Clegg quotes, Cyprus comments)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON Aug 27 Prime Minister David Cameron
recalled parliament to debate Britain's response to a suspected
chemical weapons attack in Syria as he began to make the case
for targeted military action to punish and deter President
Bashar al-Assad.
Stressing he had not yet taken a decision either way,
Cameron condemned last Wednesday's reported chemical attack in
the suburbs of Damascus as "ghastly".
"This is not about getting involved in a Middle Eastern war
or changing our stance in Syria or going further into that
conflict," Cameron told reporters in his first public comments
on the matter. "It's about chemical weapons. Their use is wrong
and the world shouldn't stand idly by."
Cameron's decision to recall parliament came after his
spokesman said plans were being drawn up for possible military
action. It sets the stage for a tough debate on Thursday that
will end in a vote, the outcome of which remains uncertain.
The result is likely to depend on the wording of the motion,
and government sources said Cameron would need to work hard to
convince doubters across the political spectrum.
He used his official Twitter feed on Tuesday to say any
response had to be legal, proportionate and specifically to
deter the use of chemical weapons.
Many lawmakers in Cameron's governing Conservative party are
sceptical about the idea of military intervention after what
they regard as costly and unsuccessful operations in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
Nick Clegg, the leader of Cameron's junior coalition
partner, the Liberal Democrats, indicated he agreed with
Cameron, saying Britain wanted to send "a clear signal" that the
use of chemical weapons was "simply intolerable".
"What we are not considering is regime change, trying to
topple the Assad regime, trying to settle the civil war in Syria
one way or another. That needs to be settled through a political
process," said Clegg.
Ed Miliband, the leader of the opposition Labour party, met
Cameron on Tuesday. He said afterwards his party would consider
supporting military action as long as it had clear and
achievable military goals.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
Cameron cut short his holiday to return to London and will
chair a meeting of Britain's National Security Council on Syria
on Wednesday. He is expected to keep talking to other world
leaders to ensure any response is coordinated.
Writing in The Times newspaper, former Prime Minister Tony
Blair, who ordered British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan,
said the West had to stop its "hand-wringing" and act.
A failure to intervene would leave Syria "mired in carnage"
as a more dangerous breeding ground for extremism than
Afghanistan in the 1990s, he said.
General David Richards, the former Chief of Britain's
Defence Staff, told The Sun newspaper the scale of involvement
to make a decisive difference was so huge it was not something
that Britain could "sensibly contemplate" at the moment.
Cyprus' foreign minister said he did not expect a British
airbase on the Mediterranean island to play a major role in any
military strike, while a government spokesman said he could not
comment on British reports the bases would be
used.
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Stephen
Addison and Andrew Heavens)