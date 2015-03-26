LONDON, March 26 Britain will send around 75
military personnel to join a US-led programme to train Syrian
opposition forces, Defence Minister Michael Fallon said on
Thursday.
The programme will train and equip thousands of screened
members of the opposition over the next three years to help them
defend Syrian communities against Islamic State militants before
eventually leading offensives.
"ISIL must be defeated in both Iraq and Syria ... defeating
ISIL ultimately lies with local forces and we are helping to
create effective ground forces in Syria, as well as in Iraq, so
they can take the fight to ISIL," Fallon said in a statement.
Fallon said the training, expected to begin in the next few
weeks, would see British troops provide instruction in the use
of small arms, infantry tactics and medical skills. It will take
place in Turkey and other countries in the region which are part
of the international coalition fighting Islamic State.
Britain will also be sending two Sentinel aircraft to the
region to provide wider surveillance over Iraq.
