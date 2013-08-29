(Adds more details, quotes)
LONDON Aug 29 Britain's government on Thursday
published internal legal advice it had been given which it said
showed it was legally entitled to take military action against
Syria even if the United Nations Security Council blocked such
action.
It also published intelligence material on last week's
chemical weapons attack in Syria, saying there was no doubt that
such an attack had taken place, that it was "highly likely" that
the Syrian government had been behind it, and that there was
"some" intelligence to suggest that was the case.
"If action in the Security Council is blocked, the UK would
still be permitted under international law to take exceptional
measures in order to alleviate the scale of the overwhelming
humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," a copy of the British
government's legal position read.
In such circumstances, it added that "military intervention
to strike specific targets with the aim of deterring and
disrupting further such attacks would be necessary and
proportionate and therefore legally justifiable."
A letter from the chairman of Britain's Joint Intelligence
Committee said there were "no plausible alternative scenarios"
except that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had
perpetrated the chemical attack in the suburbs of Damascus.
"We also have a limited but growing body of intelligence
which supports the judgement that the regime was responsible for
the attacks and that they were conducted to help clear the
Opposition from strategic parts of Damascus," it said.
