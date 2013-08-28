LONDON Aug 28 Britain believes that the U.N. Security Council should see findings from chemical weapons inspectors before backing any military action in Syria, according to a copy of the motion to be placed before the UK parliament released on Wednesday.

"The United Nations Security Council must have the opportunity immediately to consider that briefing and that every effort should be made to secure a Security Council Resolution backing military action before any such action is taken," the motion, to be debated on Thursday, reads. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)