LONDON Aug 28 Britain believes that the U.N.
Security Council should see findings from chemical weapons
inspectors before backing any military action in Syria,
according to a copy of the motion to be placed before the UK
parliament released on Wednesday.
"The United Nations Security Council must have the
opportunity immediately to consider that briefing and that every
effort should be made to secure a Security Council Resolution
backing military action before any such action is taken," the
motion, to be debated on Thursday, reads.
