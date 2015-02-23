* Girls believed to have left for Syria last week
* UK PM Cameron says radicalised "in bedrooms"
* Internet firms must do more, Cameron says
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 23 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said internet firms must do more to deal with online
extremism after three teenage girls radicalised "in their
bedrooms" left London in an apparent bid to travel to Syria.
Friends Amira Abase, 15, Shamima Begum, 15, and Kadiza
Sultana, 16, flew to Turkey last week in what the authorities
believe was an attempt to travel to Syria to join the militant
Sunni Islamist group Islamic State.
News of their actions led to calls from lawmakers for social
media companies to do more after it was revealed they had been
in contact via Twitter with other women involved with Islamic
State.
"All of us have been horrified by the way that British
teenagers appear to have been radicalised and duped by this
poisonous ideology of Islamist extremism while at home on the
internet in their bedrooms," Cameron told parliament.
"Given reports that one of the girls was following as many
as 70 extremists online, this case underlines the importance of
the work we are doing with social media companies."
He said there had been progress with some firms working with
the authorities to take down extremist content, but more was
needed. "Internet companies have a social responsibility. And we
expect them to live up to it," he said.
Images of the three youngsters walking through London's
Gatwick airport before catching a flight to Istanbul led to
questions about whether more should have been done to stop them.
Security services estimate some 600 Britons have journeyed
to Syria or Iraq to join the militants and Britain introduced
new measures this month which allows police to remove passports
from people suspected of travelling to the region to do that.
Cameron said new arrangements with airlines were needed to
deal with unaccompanied children.
"What this incident has highlighted is the concerning
situation where unaccompanied teenagers like these - who are not
a known risk - can board a flight to Turkey without necessarily
being asked questions by the airline," he said.
The apparent speed of the girls' radicalisation was made
clear on Monday when the headteacher of their school said police
had seen no cause for concern when they were questioned after
another of their friends was suspected of travelling to Syria in
December.
"They indicated there was no evidence that the girls were at
risk of being radicalised or absconding," Mark Keary,
headteacher of Bethnal Green Academy in east London, told
reporters.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)