LONDON Aug 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron lost a vital parliamentary vote on Thursday night meant
to pave the way for Britain to join a looming military strike on
Syria, in a move that appeared to all but rule out British
involvement in such action.
In a humiliating and unexpected development, Cameron and his
coalition government failed to pass a motion that would have
authorised military action against Syria in principle by 285 to
272 votes.
Cameron said afterwards he would not override the will of
parliament and approve military action, saying it was clear that
lawmakers did not want to see a military strike on the Syrian
government to punish it for an illegal chemical weapons attack
in the suburbs of Damascus last week.
When asked by Labour leader Ed Miliband whether he would
promise not to circumvent parliament and authorise military
action, he said:
"I can give that assurance. I strongly believe in the need
for a tough response to the use of chemical weapons, but I also
believe in respecting the will of this House of Commons.
"It is very clear tonight that while the House has not
passed a motion, it is clear to me that the British parliament,
reflecting the views of the British people, does not want to see
British military action - I get that and the government will act
accordingly."
