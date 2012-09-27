ABU DHABI, Sept 27 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's widowed sister Bushra has left Syria and is living in
the United Arab Emirates, a source close to the UAE government
said on Thursday.
Bushra al-Assad, Bashar's older sister, was married to Assef
Shawkat, the former deputy defence minister who was killed along
with other senior officials in a bomb attack in Damascus on July
18.
"Bushra al-Assad is a frequent visitor to the UAE. She comes
here for personal and humanitarian reasons. She is currently in
the UAE, on one of these visits, and has been here for some
time," the source said.
Lebanese and Gulf officials also confirmed that Bushra had
come to the United Arab Emirates with her five children
following her husband's death.
Forces loyal to President Assad are fighting to try to quell
an 18-month-old uprising against his family's rule in which
activists say up to 30,000 people have been killed.
Shawkat was a pillar of the Assad regime and its tight,
clan-based ruling elite. He was one of his brother-in-law's top
commanders, though he stayed largely behind the scenes, and was
seen as pushing for a ruthless approach towards the rebellion.
After years as deputy head and then chief of military
intelligence, he had become deputy defence minister by the time
he was killed, another position that allowed him to wield power
out of the limelight.