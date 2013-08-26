(Updates with extra quote, more details)
LONDON Aug 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron is cutting short his holiday to chair a meeting of
Britain's National Security Council to discuss how best to
respond to a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, a
government source said on Monday.
"He's come back because of the situation in Syria in general
... and to be here to carry on discussing all the potential
options," the source told Reuters.
Cameron was due to return from a family holiday later this
week but will now come back on Tuesday instead and will chair
the Syria meeting on Wednesday, the source added.
Asked about media reports that Britain and its allies had
decided that a cruise missile strike on Syrian government
targets was the favoured response to last Wednesday's reported
chemical attack, the source said: "It's premature to talk about
that. Those reports are getting ahead of themselves."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said earlier on
Monday it would be possible to respond without the unanimous
backing of the United Nations Security Council.
Veto-wielding members Russia and China have blocked tough
action against Syria at the U.N. Security Council. "Whatever we
do will be in accordance with international law and will be
based on legal advice to the national security council and to
the cabinet," Hague said.
