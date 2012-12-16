BEIRUT Dec 16 Syrian fighter jets fired at
least two rockets at the Palestinian Yarmouk camp in Damascus on
Sunday, for the first time since the revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad erupted last year, activists in the capital
said.
They said dozens of people were killed when at least one
rocket hit a mosque in the camp sheltering refugees who fled the
violence in nearby suburbs of Damascus.
Yarmouk, in southern Damascus, is part of an arc sweeping
from the east to southwest of the Syrian capital where Assad's
forces have been trying for several weeks to push back rebels
from the gates of his power base.